What life is like for a Singaporean expat living in Switzerland

There, she spent close to 10 years in the Knight Frank Beijing office first as a development consultant and later on, marketing and selling international properties to wealthy Chinese investors.

After more than 14 years in China, Yeo and her family relocated to Switzerland in 2017. She now lives in Fribourg, a medieval city located about two hours' drive from Zurich Airport, within the Gruyere district in Switzerland, famous for its cheese.

When she first arrived in Fribourg, Yeo found it difficult to find a job in the real estate industry, she admitted. “It was closed off to foreign investors and I spoke zero French or German.”

In 2018, she attended a wedding at The Chedi Andermatt, a five-star luxury hotel located in the charming mountainous village of Andermatt. “I knew this place had so much potential and the fact it was open to international buyers meant I had a role to play,” she shared. “I immediately asked my friend to make an introduction to the real estate team in Andermatt and that’s how I got my current role!”

Located 90 minutes away from Zurich by car, Andermatt Swiss Alps is an integrated holiday resort encompassing hotels, ski chalets, apartments, restaurants, shops, state-of-the-art spa facilities, golf courses, concert halls and more. Andermatt is also the only place in Switzerland where foreigners can buy property without being subjected to strict regulations.