How Singaporean chef Cherish Finden became a grand dame of British pastry

She’s worked as an executive pastry chef in five-star hotels, won 25 medals from various international culinary competitions, and has made cakes for Lady Gaga as well as for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday. But if you ask pastry chef extraordinaire Cherish Finden what her fondest food memory is, it has nothing to do with her many accolades or rubbing elbows with celebrities.

“My Ah Ma (grandmother) would take me to the open-air Teochew opera show – a tradition I enjoyed with her every year. She always brought me to an exquisite Teochew fishball noodle stall for Singaporean street food. The fishball was cooked to perfection with the right amount of chilli sambal, and the mee poh was cooked al dente plus drizzled with fragrant garlic oil, spring onions and shallots…. I feel hungry just thinking about it,” she said.

Craving the bold flavours of Singaporean cuisine is natural for Finden, who has been away for over 20 years and now calls London home. After working at several hotels in Singapore – including at the prestigious Raffles Hotel – she left in 2001 to make her name abroad, but not before representing the country at the World Pastry Cup competition in 2000, where she and her team clinched first prize.

Her biggest break was when she became executive pastry chef at The Langham in London, a post she held between 2009 to 2017. During her tenure, she garnered considerable attention and a slew of awards such as the Tea Guild’s Top London Afternoon Tea award (2010) and Craft Guild of Chefs Pastry Chef of the Year in 2012 and 2015.