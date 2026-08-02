She left Singapore unable to cook. Now her rempah is reaching kitchens across Britain

When Shu Han Lee left Singapore to study in London at 18, she had no grand ambitions of building a food business. In fact, she did not even know how to cook. Yet her mother insisted that she squeeze a small packet of rice and a rice cooker into her 25kg suitcase.

She ended up burning that first batch of rice in her student accommodation.

“I don’t know how you mess up rice in a rice cooker,” she said with a laugh. “But somehow the bottom was burnt while the top was soggy.”

Learning to cook Singaporean food from scratch turned out to be the easy part. The harder task was helping British cooks understand it. Seventeen years later, Lee has become one of the most recognisable champions of Singaporean cooking in the British capital. She has hosted supper clubs, written two cookbooks and founded Rempapa Spice Co, whose rempah, sambal and coconut milk are stocked at independent grocers, Whole Foods and Selfridges’ Oxford Street store.

The irony was that Lee had left Singapore knowing remarkably little about the food that would later define her career.