Finding home in the hills: Why these Singaporeans chose life in Chiang Mai

Lim’s restaurant began in 2015. It started as a project to help Hmong youths gain vocational skills – youths she had met on school trips years earlier. The initiative later expanded to include at-risk teenagers and former offenders. Now, instead of retiring, she runs Paak Dang Riverside Chiang Mai, employing 23 full-time staff.

Lim has watched Chiang Mai transform. The post-pandemic influx has brought more Singaporeans – including DINKs (double income, no kids) couples and families with young children – alongside Taiwanese, Koreans and long-established Caucasian communities. The cost of living has risen, but so has the quality of everything from dining to healthcare.

“You can live as cheaply as you wish, or as lavishly,” she said matter-of-factly. “Within the city centre, which is quite compact, you can find food, shopping, and medical care comparable to Singapore’s. But if you prefer quiet, the mountains are only 30 minutes away.”

Infrastructure improvements are coming too. A new international airport, larger than the current one near the city, is slated for completion in five years – about a 20-to-25-minute drive from central Chiang Mai.

Despite more than a decade away, Lim still proudly holds her Singapore passport. “I still watch the National Day Parade online,” she admitted. But her preferences are clear. “I’m happy here. In Singapore, what you gain financially can’t be compared to what you gain in happiness in Chiang Mai.”

Her advice for would-be migrants is pragmatically Singaporean. Fear and opportunity cost increase with age, she noted; newlyweds often find it easier to take risks than established families. “If you overthink life’s decisions, you get analysis paralysis. Take a calculated leap of faith.”

Lim also appreciates her family’s support throughout her journey in Chiang Mai. “They’ve been with me through everything, even though I suspect they don’t always agree with all of my choices,” she laughed.

She recommended testing the waters first: rent, explore different neighbourhoods and understand the rhythms before committing. Simple meals start at 50 baht (US$1.60; S$2), while restaurant splurges cost 500 baht and up. Condominium rentals run 10,000 baht to 15,000 baht a month; houses start at 30,000 baht. “If you want a GCB-sized house, expect 60,000 to 80,000 baht a month.”

Most importantly, she advised stepping out of your comfort zone while it still feels manageable. “You don’t need to plant roots straightaway. Just get a good feel for the place first.”