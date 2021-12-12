How Singaporeans working in Hong Kong will be spending Christmas

When was the last time you were back in Singapore?

February 2021, as I needed to accompany my mother and sister home, as their stay in Hong Kong could not be extended. They are not deemed as my dependants. They have to come into Hong Kong as visitors.

When do you hope to get back next?

Hopefully in summer 2022 if there is no quarantine. Otherwise – and most likely – in December 2022.

Where will you be spending Christmas?

At home with my mum and sister. They managed to enter Hong Kong when the border opened in September for non-residents and had to undertake two weeks of hotel quarantine and one week of self-monitoring at home.

What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?

Singapore represents Family. This is home, truly. At the Singapore International School (HK), our school community is also our Family. During Christmas, we would traditionally organise a Family Day comprising a Christmas Bazaar, Concerts, Open House and a Christmas Fair, bringing Christmas joy to all and doing charity work. Due to the need for social distancing this year, we have to go on a virtual platform to safeguard the well-being and safety of all. This season, an e-Family Day allows us to celebrate remotely in a safe manner and yet bring the festive cheer.

How do you enjoy working in education?

It is a blessing to be part of the Singapore community and the school community in Hong Kong. The school is a common space for all to interact, learn and work in a safe and happy manner. A microcosm of a bigger Singapore.

What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter/Christmas season that you don't get in Singapore?

Wearing thick winter clothing and enjoying the cold winter air as you walk along the street.

What are your thoughts on the three-week quarantine in Hong Kong?

Although many of us do not enjoy the thought of undertaking the quarantine experience, it is something that we have to accept. After all, it is the rule of the land, so when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Likewise, the measure has its good intention to protect from a possible outbreak which the community may not be ready for, due to a lower vaccination take-up rate, especially amongst the elderly. A personal sacrifice for the better of the community.

What's the first thing you'll eat when you do get back to Singapore?

I'll visit Hill Street for char kway teow.

YENN WONG, HOSPITALITY ENTREPRENEUR, JIA GROUP