How Singaporeans working in Hong Kong will be spending Christmas
They may be 2,500 km from home, but these born-and-bred Singaporeans are making the most of the festive season in Hong Kong – and even enjoying the colder climate.
Given what is generally seen as the world's strictest quarantine for arriving travellers – either two or three weeks in a hotel, at your own expense – it's no surprise that Hong Kong residents, the only people allowed to enter or leave the city, are not exactly departing in great numbers.
Just two years ago, government statistics showed that Hong Kong residents made more than 74 million departures in a year. This year, to date? Less than 400,000.
All of which means that the vast majority of the population aren't going anywhere, especially at the happiest time of year – Christmas.
Amongst them are six Singaporeans who now call the +852 home, but will be staying put and not returning to the Lion City.
Here they reveal what they miss most – but also what they like about wintertime in Hong Kong.
KELVIN TAY, PRINCIPAL, SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, HONG KONG
When was the last time you were back in Singapore?
February 2021, as I needed to accompany my mother and sister home, as their stay in Hong Kong could not be extended. They are not deemed as my dependants. They have to come into Hong Kong as visitors.
When do you hope to get back next?
Hopefully in summer 2022 if there is no quarantine. Otherwise – and most likely – in December 2022.
Where will you be spending Christmas?
At home with my mum and sister. They managed to enter Hong Kong when the border opened in September for non-residents and had to undertake two weeks of hotel quarantine and one week of self-monitoring at home.
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
Singapore represents Family. This is home, truly. At the Singapore International School (HK), our school community is also our Family. During Christmas, we would traditionally organise a Family Day comprising a Christmas Bazaar, Concerts, Open House and a Christmas Fair, bringing Christmas joy to all and doing charity work. Due to the need for social distancing this year, we have to go on a virtual platform to safeguard the well-being and safety of all. This season, an e-Family Day allows us to celebrate remotely in a safe manner and yet bring the festive cheer.
How do you enjoy working in education?
It is a blessing to be part of the Singapore community and the school community in Hong Kong. The school is a common space for all to interact, learn and work in a safe and happy manner. A microcosm of a bigger Singapore.
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter/Christmas season that you don't get in Singapore?
Wearing thick winter clothing and enjoying the cold winter air as you walk along the street.
What are your thoughts on the three-week quarantine in Hong Kong?
Although many of us do not enjoy the thought of undertaking the quarantine experience, it is something that we have to accept. After all, it is the rule of the land, so when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Likewise, the measure has its good intention to protect from a possible outbreak which the community may not be ready for, due to a lower vaccination take-up rate, especially amongst the elderly. A personal sacrifice for the better of the community.
What's the first thing you'll eat when you do get back to Singapore?
I'll visit Hill Street for char kway teow.
YENN WONG, HOSPITALITY ENTREPRENEUR, JIA GROUP
When was the last time you were back in Singapore and why?
I was last back in Feb 2020, it was for Chinese New Year with the family. We did manage to stay on longer as Hong Kong was starting with the pandemic, Singapore seemed more normal and there was school on Zoom.
When do you hope to get back next?
As soon as possible as I haven’t seen my mom since the last trip.
Where will you be spending Christmas in Hong Kong and with whom?
Definitely with family and close friends who are in Hong Kong. Christmas is always about spending it with my closest ones.
What will you miss most from home at Christmas?
The family and close friends who are living there and of course, my favourite local hawker fare.
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
I am glad we managed to open a Singaporean restaurant called Bibi & Baba here, and I am sure I will be spending many of my meals there!
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter that you don't get in Singapore?
The nice winter season.
What are your thoughts on the three-week quarantine in Hong Kong?
I understand why we need to do that but it does make travelling very challenging, especially with kids.
What are the first things you'll eat and do when you do next get back to Singapore?
Bak chor mee at Crawford Lane and giving my mom a big fat hug!
ONG SIEW GAY, CONSUL GENERAL, CONSULATE-GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN HONG KONG
How long have you been living in Hong Kong?
Since July 2021.
When is the last time you were back in Singapore and why?
June 2021, before my posting to Hong Kong. I was previously Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where I was involved in several interesting projects, like the 2018 Trump-Kim Summit and Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN-related Summits in 2018, when we also hosted bilateral State and official visits from China, Russia, Malaysia and the US.
Where will you be spending Christmas in Hong Kong?
No concrete plans to get back to Singapore yet since I have only just arrived in Hong Kong a few months ago. Looking forward to spending time with family, friends and the Singapore community in Hong Kong over various makan sessions.
What will you miss most from home at Christmas?
Bringing my children and wife to Orchard Road to see the Christmas light-up and family gatherings with my mother, siblings and their children.
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
Looking for authentic Singapore food like hokkien mee.
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter that you don't get in Singapore?
Cool weather and spending time exploring the trails without the humidity.
What's the first thing you'll do when you do get back to Singapore?
Visit loved ones, and eat a bowl of Bak Chor Mee in my favourite coffeeshop in Toa Payoh!
NATALIE ENG, PASTRY CHEF, BATARD
How long have you been living in Hong Kong?
I’ve been living in Hong Kong for slightly over three years now.
When is the last time you were back in Singapore and why?
The last time I was back was in February 2020 for Chinese New Year with my family.
When do you hope to get back there next?
Oh, as soon as it allows me to!! I really miss home.
Where will you be spending Christmas in Hong Kong?
I think I’m gonna be spending it at batard, haha. I think it’ll also be quite nice to be surrounded by people you see almost every day and I hope to also be able to share the day with Titou, my French bulldog. It’ll be his first Christmas!
What will you miss most from home at Christmas?
Being with my family and all the celebrations and festive cheer we’d have. My dad playing Christmas records every morning on the days leading up to Christmas too. A lot has changed with them and I’ve missed out on so many moments with them since the pandemic started.
Are Christmas and other holidays especially tough working in hospitality?
It can be for pastry chefs because the demand is higher, be it for personal celebrations or for gifting!
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
I wouldn’t really call it a Singaporean Christmas tradition because I think it’s done elsewhere too, but I think this year I’ll do a mulled wine at work because everyone loves wine!
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter?
Exactly that, the weather!! Even though it’s not super cold it’s still really nice because it gets you in the spirit of Christmas. Also when the weather is cooler, I think people in Hong Kong are generally happier.
What are your thoughts on the Hong Kong quarantine for travel to/from Singapore?
It’s not ideal and a little frustrating in my opinion. Because I could book a flight now and head home but sadly, it’s the re-entry and long duration of quarantine that makes it too hard to leave. I really hope Hong Kong will eventually open its borders and cope with living with the pandemic like the rest of the world is trying to do.
What's the first thing you'll eat and do when you do get back to Singapore?
I’ll give my parents and siblings a big hug, stay home and have a home-cooked meal with them. Everything else is secondary :)
WILSON YONG, GENERAL MANAGER FOR HONG KONG, SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES
When is the last time you were back in Singapore?
I've just returned from Singapore, this time bringing my family here. There is no plan to go back yet. We are still new in Hong Kong, so we may treat this Christmas like an “overseas” holiday. We may go check out different attractions just like most tourists do when they come to Hong Kong.
What will you miss most from home at Christmas?
Probably the time to spend with family members and friends, especially since we have not been able to meet up as often due to COVID-19.
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
Be it in Singapore or in Hong Kong, the festive season is the perfect opportunity to make new acquaintances and rekindle old ties.
How do you feel about working in an industry which reunites people?
Every now and then we hear customers share extraordinary stories on their travel journey, and the little parts our teams at different touch points play in the creation of such wonderful experiences. Some of us may just brush it off as just another day in office, but then, these are the little things that contribute towards the tremendous joy and happiness for hundreds and thousands of our passengers. Such thoughts often bring a little smile to our faces.
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong winter that you don't get in Singapore?
I have yet to explore more of Hong Kong. The countryside here, as I have found out, is very different from Singapore. The scenery is mesmerising and we don't have that many hills in Singapore. I have had a few hikes already since I arrived. Some are quite challenging under the heat. I look forward to visiting more trails during the cooler winter.
What are your thoughts on the three-week quarantine in Hong Kong?
Vaccinated travellers from Singapore only need to stay in quarantine for 14 days. My first time to Hong Kong was in July where I was all by myself. The second time, I brought my family to join me in Hong Kong. The long quarantine duration is challenging, no doubt, but if one makes the preparation beforehand – both being mentally ready and getting the necessary “provisions” – aka snacks, drinks, exercise equipment, a Netflix subscription etc – the quarantine is still manageable.
What's the first thing you'll eat and do when you do get back to Singapore?
Bak chor mee, or Singapore-style minced pork noodles. The combination of the tangy noodles, specially blended sauce made up of vinegar and chilli sauce, toppled with a generous serving of minced pork, pork liver and braised mushroom make this dish an irresistible Singaporean comfort food.
BARRY QUEK, HEAD CHEF, WHEY
When is the last time you were back in Singapore?
I've been in Hong Kong since July 2017 and the last time I was home was almost two years ago, in January 2020. Singapore is a lifestyle I'm used to, then there's the comfort zone of going home and knowing where everything is. But Singapore changes so fast. When I lived in London I didn't go back for two-and-a-half years, so when I got home to Pasir Ris there was a new MRT station, shopping mall and schools!
When do you hope to get back next?
I wanted to go back in the first bubble but that was cancelled and would love to go back for Chinese New Year. But realistically the earliest possible date with no quarantine between both countries.
Where will you be spending Christmas?
At Whey we open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day! But our team will have a Christmas lunch celebration and play some games. There's a Danish game we always play called pakkeleg, a dice game where you get to choose a present for different people. My first sous chef was from Copenhagen, so we've been playing it every Christmas since then! Then I'll FaceTime with the family in Singapore and catch up on everything.
What Singapore elements will you have over the festive season here?
From a food perspective at Whey, we're introducing a Christmas panettone flavoured with black nut, as well as candlenut cookies with Singapore flavourings. Then on the menu we'll have duck with some bluefoot mushrooms and sauce made with rojak, as well as a puree of roasted apples and pandan.
What’s the best thing about the Hong Kong Christmas that you don't get in Singapore?
Definitely the weather, it's so nice. Singapore is summer all year-round. I get festive here a lot more than in Singapore, especially living in Central with all the shops, decorations, Christmas hampers and hotel promotions. It's just the feel that I get.
What's the first thing you'll eat when you do get back to Singapore?
Bak chor mee or even a good bah kut teh. I once even took the redeye flight back to Singapore just to get the roti prata at Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Prata, as they're only open from 6am to 11am!