Kim Kardashian’s Skims has no business being this good

There are some things you don’t admit to easily. Voting for the wrong party. Crying on the plane while watching the final Downton Abbey movie. Owning, and genuinely loving, a pair of Skims underwear.

And yet here I am.

It started innocuously, as these things do – a late-night online scroll that somehow migrated from research for a hotel review I was supposed to be writing to Skims.com, where six-packed men in barely-there briefs gazed at me with the serene confidence of people who have never, not once, worried about their carb intake.

What struck me first wasn’t the bodies. It was Skims’ range. The men’s offering isn’t a token gesture, a few styles quietly tacked onto a women’s brand to tick a demographic box. It’s a full casual wardrobe: underwear, tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, trousers, pyjamas. The sizing runs the full human spectrum of body shapes and sizes. Someone had clearly asked, sincerely, what men actually need from a brand like this, and then gone away and made it.

Figuring I had nothing to lose, I bought the cotton boxer briefs. I told no one. At US$46 (S$59) for a pack of three, the price point sits in that comfortable middle territory – not cheap enough to be forgettable, not expensive enough to require justification. They arrived within two weeks in a rugged, discreetly branded box. Then the customer service happened: a query answered the same day, a follow-up email – unprompted – checking everything had arrived well. In an era when most brands treat post-purchase contact as an inconvenience to be routed through seventeen automated menus, Skims wrote back as a real person (I think) with an actual name.

The underwear itself? Quelle surprise. The cuts are genuinely good – engineered, it seems, for real bodies rather than the specific subspecies that lives on soft-core campaign imagery. The fabric is soft in a way that prompts mild existential reflection about every pair of underwear preceding it. Nothing revolutionary. No Pima cotton provenance story, no sustainably sourced anything. Just a mid-weight cotton blend that has clearly been developed with genuine attention to weight, stretch and recovery.

The result is underwear that’s well-made, well-fitted. And so comfortable. Sure, I look nothing like the models. The models look nothing like me. But we have reached a detente, the models and I, and we’re managing beautifully, thanks for asking.

Since then, I have acquired a set of tank tops and boxers. The through-line across everything is the same: these are functional clothes which do precisely what they are supposed to do and absolutely nothing else. No attention-seeking hardware, no decorative excess, no frills of any kind – which is both quietly surprising and a small act of brand subversion. After all, the Kardashian industrial complex has never been associated with restraint, yet, somehow, the clothes are.