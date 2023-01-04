The Soup Spoon co-founder Anna Lim on overcoming business setbacks to create a thriving restaurant chain

It may be slightly over 20 years since The Soup Spoon was born, but for one of its co-founders Anna Lim, the memories from the early days of the business are still “very raw and fresh”.

After all, starting a business from the ground up is never easy. Furthermore, she didn’t come from an F&B background. “The Soup Spoon was just something we wanted to do,” Lim added.

Lim, 47, founded The Soup Spoon in 2002 together with her husband, Andrew Chan, and their friend from university, Benedict Leow. Back then, the trio were in their late 20s. Lim had been working as an embryologist, but when the time came to further her studies in the field by taking up a Master’s course, she began to question her career path. Going ahead with her Master’s meant that she would have been bonded for a few years with the hospital she was working for. “So I made the decision that I wanted to do something different,” Lim shared.

At the time, Lim, an avid cook, spent much of her time experimenting with different soup recipes in her kitchen. “Growing up, soup has always been a part of our Asian culture. While I was studying in Australia, a staple in my diet was soup and stews from the can. I figured that we could make a better version of that,” recalled the mother of two.

She eventually took the leap to quit her job and started The Soup Spoon. The company began as a home-based business, but the trio later invested S$250,000 to open their first retail outlet in Raffles City in June 2002. What followed was a journey of trials and tribulations, with several learnings along the way.