Meet the 30-year-old streetwear entrepreneur trying to stamp out online fakes

When Richard Xia needed some capital to launch Novelship, his sneaker reselling business in 2018, he did what any cash-strapped millennial might do. Together with his co-founder and long time buddy Chris Xue, the duo resorted to selling their prized streetwear and sneaker collections to raise funds for their start-up.

“Our parents did not want to give us pocket money,” Xia recalled with a laugh. “So I told Chris that even though it would be painful, if we sold our collection, we would raise around S$10,000 to S$20,000.”

So, he resold his collection of streetwear by cult brand Bape while Xue, a big NBA fan, sold his prized collection of Air Jordan sneakers. “Once we built our platform, we figured we could ourselves be users of the platform to get everything back,” the 30-year-old added.

The idea to launch Novelship was borne out of the pain points that the co-founders, both ardent fans of streetwear and sneakers, had personally experienced when trying to shop for products they wanted from cool brands like Supreme, Nike, Adidas Yeezy and Fear of God.