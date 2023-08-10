Meet Akmal Anuar, one of the most successful Singaporean chefs you’ve never heard of

“I didn’t know anything about Dubai at that time. All I knew was they had the tallest building in the world,” Akmal said with refreshing candour. “After meeting me in Singapore and trying my food, the company invited me to visit Dubai for three nights.”

For the wide-eyed young man whose parents are nasi padang hawkers, arriving in Dubai was like landing in a fever dream. “There was a BMW 7-Series to pick (my wife and I) up. Someone carried our bags. We checked into a five-star hotel and our balcony faced The Palm and Atlantis. People were sky diving right in front of us and I’m like, what? It was crazy! I’d never seen anything like it before. No one had ever treated me like that and it felt good,” he continued.

By the time his visit was up, Akmal had signed a contract to work with Richard Sandoval Hospitality as chef collaborator at pan-Asian restaurant Zengo. “When we opened, we were doing 1,000 covers over the weekend. It was a total change from what I was doing before that, which was (working in) restaurants that seat up to 30 or 40 people. It was a big change, but I really wanted to learn,” he said.

THE ONLY WAY IS UP

Akmal’s career had only just begun. In 2015, the price of oil collapsed, triggering an economic meltdown in the Middle East. “I was asked to let go of the five Singaporeans that I’d brought in to work with me in Dubai. I couldn’t do that to them, so I left,” he said. Akmal and his wife Inez, then heavily pregnant with their third daughter, returned to Singapore.