From mum of three to mumpreneur: How Suhana Ab built kidswear brand Maison Q for modern families

“We presented sometime in October. It was in between two of my major [sales] events. The amount of stress I endured!” Suhana recalled. “When I walked into the boardroom, it was very intimidating. There were all these C-Suites and heads of departments. And they asked really difficult questions.

“It made me think about all my insecurities about the business, but they were very valid questions, because if you’re giving somebody that opportunity, you need to be in the know.”

After the first presentation, her husband and business partner Fadhil Abdat – not one for easy praise – told her she had done a good job, which felt like a quiet win in itself. “I thought, okay, we did alright. I’ll leave the rest to God and just try,” Suhana said.

When she was called back for a second round, she went in with a sense of calm acceptance. Whatever happens, happens. But she made it past both rounds and landed in the winner’s circle.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT MAISON Q RAFFLES CITY

Suhana described her upcoming store at Raffles City with a mix of excitement and nerves – a milestone that feels both exhilarating and daunting as Maison Q’s first proper brick-and-mortar space. It’s something she had long wanted, though her husband had previously been hesitant, citing the high cost of rent in Singapore.

This time, however, the opportunity was too compelling to pass up, and, as she puts it, left little room for hesitation.

The brand is known for its signature reversible clothing that offers two designs in one, providing “double the fun and twice the mileage”. Known for bold, whimsical prints and high-quality craftsmanship, the brand focuses on sustainable, comfortable clothing produced at their own family-owned atelier in Indonesia.