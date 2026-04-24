How Sunset Hospitality Group CEO is growing Mett Hotels and lifestyle brands across Asia

Antonio Gonzalez had not banked on his career his career to take a turn into hospitality.

The Barcelona-born, Dubai-based executive spent a decade developing business management and marketing strategies for FMCG and healthcare companies. A posting in Dubai, followed by a stint with a hotel business in Europe, opened his eyes to opportunities in the lifestyle and hospitality sectors. In 2011, he co-founded Sunset Hospitality Group and is now its chairman and CEO.

At that time, Dubai had a limited number of independent operators and alcohol licences were mostly held by hotel chains. Sunset Hospitality became one of the few groups to secure an alcohol licence for its venues – but it also upped the dining game.

Gonzalez explained: "Once a venue had an alcohol licence, it was almost a given that the business would work. But we wanted to do more. We brought in more qualified staff and we looked at quality not only in terms of the food but also the experience: how you make your reservation, how you are treated at the restaurant, the music, decoration and atmosphere. We paid attention to every step of the [hospitality] process."