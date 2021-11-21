Singapore’s oldest architectural firm is now expanding beyond our shores

Throw a stone in Singapore’s city centre and you’re likely to hit a historical landmark designed by Swan & Maclaren.

Okay, that's admittedly a bit of hyperbole. But the architectural firm, reputedly the oldest in Singapore, is in fact highly acclaimed for shaping the cityscape in the nation’s early years, having designed a number of buildings that have since been gazetted national monuments. These include Goodwood Park Hotel, Saint Andrew’s Cathedral, Victoria Memorial Hall, the War Memorial and the most iconic of all, Raffles Hotel.

“If you ask any Singapore architect, Swan & Maclaren is a brand that is synonymous with the growth and development of Singapore as a nation,” noted Eugene Wong, one of the firm’s group directors.

But if you hadn’t heard of them, you’re not alone.