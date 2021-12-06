Swee Kee’s Cedric Tang: ‘People don’t expect heritage businesses to close down’

Cedric Tang, 36, has fond memories of the now-defunct heritage Cantonese restaurant, Swee Kee. Growing up, his family lived above the restaurant. On any given day, he would wake up, run downstairs and find the staff starting to prep for the day ahead. They were like an extended family to him.

“So I’d go and disturb them. They of course knew me as the boss’s son, but they also entertained me whenever I wanted to play. There was always someone there to accompany me and look after me. That’s something I really treasure. The restaurant meant so much to me,” he said, reminiscing.

Cedric’s grandfather, Tang Kwong Swee, started Swee Kee in Great World Amusement Park in 1939. When the eatery closed after WWII, Tang became a roadside hawker on Chin Chew Street in Chinatown until he saved up enough money to purchase a shophouse on the same street. In the 1980s, Cedric’s father took over the business. The restaurant relocated to Amoy Street in 1996, while Ka-Soh was established as a slightly more upmarket counterpart in College Road in 2007.