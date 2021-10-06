With halal Swedish meatballs, she pioneered Kampong Glam’s F&B scene

However, due to a drop in tourist numbers as a result of the pandemic, Lickety closed its doors earlier this year, and the team decided to use its space to expand Konditori instead.

But Tasneem is not one to dwell on setbacks. Having started her journey as an F&B entrepreneur at 28, she has seen her fair share of failures.

In 2011, spurred by the success of Fika’s flagship outlet on Beach Road, she decided to expand the brand into shopping malls and opened two outlets, one in Millenia Walk and the other at One KM in Paya Lebar (now known as Kinex).

It was a bold move with a heavy investment that ended up being a misstep. Both outlets did not do well and were closed eventually. “I think that was a huge humble pie to eat, losing so much,” she lamented.

She has now learned that “doing more doesn’t mean having more”. “I don’t think it is important for me to open more places for the sake of it. We want to have better control over the current businesses that we have and at the same time, to have a life. We have children and we want to be with them,” the mum of two said.