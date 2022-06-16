How the Malaysian bubble tea boss behind Tealive is disrupting the streetwear market

In Malaysia, Bryan Loo became a household name after the young entrepreneur disrupted an F&B landscape dominated by cafes serving coffee by pioneering the bubble tea craze.

Today, the 37-year-old, who founded the Malaysian bubble tea brand Tealive in 2017, has grown his business with more than 600 stores in Malaysia, and across markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Philippines. At its present pace of expansion, Tealive is projected to reach its 1,000th store by 2023.

In August last year, Loo, a self-confessed sneakerhead, set his sights on disrupting another industry with the launch of Urban Wall Street (UWS), a digital platform for buying and selling lifestyle products with a focus on fashion, sneakers and designer toys. While UWS is currently focusing on the Malaysian streetwear marketplace, the company intends to expand to Singapore and Indonesia by the second half of 2022.