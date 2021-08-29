The Singaporean who brought her teas from Malaysia to London’s Harrods

For Carole Tan, founding her own brand of premium Pu’er teas may have been happenstance, but her passion for modernising the appreciation for this precious tea seems almost kismet.

Pu’er is a strong, aromatic brew from the remote southwestern province of Yunnan which has long been esteemed in China for its medicinal qualities. Named for the town that was a centre for its trade in the early 17th century, the tea leaves are dried in the sun and then allowed to age over weeks, months, years or even decades, like a bottle of whisky or wine.

Singaporean by birth, Tan was a stockbroker in the city state but moved to Malaysia in 1998 after getting married. Tan’s mother-in-law had been collecting Pu’er teas since the late 70s and her large tea collection became highly valuable as Malaysia is now recognised by tea connoisseurs as having some of the most ideal conditions in the world to store the tea.

Tan readily admits that her interest in teas was not inherent. “I have always drunk Chinese tea in dim sum restaurants and disliked the taste of Pu’er. The lightbulb moment came when I drank a Pu’er from my mother-in-law’s collection one day. It was unlike anything I had tasted and sublime on so many levels,” she recalled.