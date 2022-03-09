Meet the ex-army regular who is running his family’s jewellery business in Bedok

Tan Hup Ming grew up watching his parents run Teng Huat Jewellery, and had even occasionally helped out at their store located in Bedok, the eastern part of Singapore.

But it was only in 2019 that the 29-year-old decided to leave his job as a war specialist in the army to join Teng Huat as the third generation running the business.

“Before then the thought of taking over the business didn’t cross my mind yet. I had my own career so stepping out of my comfort zone and joining the business didn’t sound sensible to me,” Tan shared.

That changed when his father, who had been running Teng Huat together with Tan’s uncles, asked him out for a chat. Tan realised that if he didn’t step up, the 60-year-old company started by his grandfather may end at the second generation.

He acknowledged: “I had mixed feelings about whether I was up to it. Also, when a new generation steps in, the style of management would be different. But I decided I’d be up for the challenge.”