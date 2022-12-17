Thai celebrity chef Ian Kittichai finally opens a restaurant in Singapore

If you are ever lucky enough to strike up a conversation with Thai celebrity chef Ian Kittichai about food, hold on tight to your seat (and tipple). The veteran foodie is practically an encyclopedia on regional Thai cuisine and will happily expound on the intricacies of each ingredient and the history of a dish even with just the slightest hint of encouragement.

Take for instance kaeng phed ped yang or Thai roast duck in red curry, which many consider a quintessential Thai curry these days. But did you know that it is actually a fusion dish?

“During the days of King Rama V, people of many nationalities such as the Portuguese, French and Chinese came to Thailand to trade. To welcome them, we tried to serve food that is familiar to them but in our own way, such as Chinese roast duck, which we added to red curry and tomatoes and grapes which are familiar to Europeans. So that is how roast duck with red curry came about,” he said, adding that lychees would also be used if they were in season. The acclaimed chef, restaurateur and TV personality, whose flagship restaurant Issaya Siamese Club in Bangkok has appeared on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and is listed with the Michelin Plate in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, was in town recently to oversee the launch of his new restaurant Soi Social at Resorts World Singapore.