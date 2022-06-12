Meet the dairy kings propelling Thailand’s booming artisanal cheesemaking scene

Every great artist needs time to develop a distinctive voice. And such was the case when Jarutat “Jart” Snidwongse Na Ayuthaya made his first hesitant steps towards becoming a cheesemaker.

These days, Jart is well known in Thailand's culinary circles as a pioneer of the country's artisanal cheesemaking movement. His Jartisann brand, which he runs with his wife Ann from their lakeside property in Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai, handcrafts a variety of cheeses with different – often radically so – textures and flavour profiles. But he admits that plenty of bum notes sounded during a formative period characterised by trial and error.

"It was like learning to cover other people's music in the early years," he recalled. This laborious learning process involved studying books and websites and watching countless videos of cheese production on Youtube.

"Eventually, cheesemaking became intuitive and instinctive to me and I was able to write songs," he added. "And the more I wrote, the better the new material came to be.”