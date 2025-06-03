Patek Philippe’s president Thierry Stern: ‘The ability to adapt while maintaining our identity is what distinguishes us’

Looking to the future, what do you see as the next frontier in terms of technology, artistry, or philosophy?

I believe one of the key frontiers is technology, specifically in materials. Not in terms of design aesthetics, but in how new materials can enhance the precision and reliability of movements. There's tremendous potential for evolution in this area.

At Patek Philippe, we already have many exciting ideas for new movements. The concepts are there – some are already on paper – but at the moment, the tools, machines, and materials needed to actually produce them don't yet exist. That’s why staying at the forefront of technology is so important. It enables us to bring those innovations to life when the time is right.

What makes us unique is our ability to combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. I have watchmakers who work exactly as they did 100 years ago – step by step, by hand – and I also have state-of-the-art equipment in the same building. That balance is essential.

Without this mix, we wouldn’t be able to evolve or meet our current level of production. Producing 72,000 watches a year, all at the same uncompromising standard of quality, is a great challenge. Compared to some other brands, that number might seem modest, but at our level of craftsmanship, it’s a major achievement. And if we were doing it entirely by hand, it simply wouldn’t be possible to maintain that consistency. We’re human after all. Some days we feel great, others not so much, and that affects the quality of manual work. That’s why blending human skill with precision technology is so critical in what we do.

As the fourth-generation leader of Patek Philippe, how do you see the brand evolving under the next generation of leadership?

It's still a bit early to say definitively, as Adrien has only just started, and his younger brother is still finishing university. What’s most important is that I’m able to pass on a company that’s well-organised and surrounded by truly talented people – that’s the real key to success.

We’re not geniuses, and I don’t pretend to be one either. My ideas around design or commercial strategy come from years of experience, but none of it would matter without the people behind the scenes. I couldn’t build a single watch on my own. That’s why it's essential to pass on not just the brand, but a strong, stable team across all divisions. With that foundation, it’s very hard to go wrong.

I’m confident in the next generation because they already know many of these people, and they’ll learn the rest. If they have the motivation and passion, which I believe they do, then the future is bright. But that passion is essential. You can’t run a company like Patek Philippe if you don’t love watches or design. People notice right away if your heart isn’t in it.

My role is to support them when needed, just as my father supported me. They need to grow and take responsibility in their own time. That said, it’s just as important to stay grounded. In this industry, there are people who let success go to their heads and walk with their noses in the air. I don’t like that. Stay humble. Be kind and polite. Be respectful. That’s how you earn respect from others. It’s not about instilling fear – real leadership inspires, it doesn’t intimidate. I hope my sons will understand and embrace that philosophy.

What is the secret to Patek Philippe’s success?

Our independence is the secret to Patek Philippe’s success. We have more than 2,000 people working under one roof in our new factory and that means I can maintain stability within Patek Philippe. I don’t have a marketing team from a large group telling me what I can or cannot design. When I design a watch, I don’t start with a price in mind. I don’t care about that; I just try to make the best timepiece possible. We only calculate the price afterward. Some watches are extremely expensive to produce, and sometimes we have to make two just to get one that meets our standards. That’s the level of complexity we’re working at.

And I always tell our production team: if you can make every single component perfectly on the first try, then it's not a Patek Philippe. We operate at the edge of what’s technically possible. That means sometimes we fail and that’s okay. It’s part of creating something extraordinary. If you're not failing, you’re not pushing hard enough. Failure teaches you. It gives you experience. And only with experience can you create a truly exceptional product.

If you could design your dream watch with no limitations, what complication or aesthetic would it feature?