Tiger Beer chief: Soon you can tap your own draft beer at home

Cab rides for Andy Hewson often remind him why he is incredibly lucky to do what he does for a living. Whenever the Australian tells the taxi driver that he works for Singapore’s iconic Tiger Beer, he receives an enthusiastic comeback.

“I get such an emotional response,” said Hewson, 48, managing director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS). “It’s such a privilege for me to lead this local beer brand.”

Tiger Beer turns 90 next year – 2022 is also the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Tiger – a milestone that Hewson is looking forward to. “I didn’t give birth to Tiger Beer but I’m like the stepfather who loves it unconditionally. I’m super excited. I see my job as continuing the legacy that was created by our [predecessors] at APBS,” said Hewson.

He fondly remembers his first encounter with Tiger Beer during a family vacation in Singapore when he was a child: The quart 633ml bottles at a kopitiam had made an impression on him. His dad had joked that the reason behind the big bottles was because the locals loved the beer too much.