Tim Kobe: Why the man who designed the original Apple Store is always looking out for ‘crazy’ ideas

More recently, Kobe’s team worked with National Gallery Singapore to create a more intuitive experience from the moment visitors step through the front doors and navigate their way to different parts of the museum.

“When companies are challenged by either technology or the business climate, our goal is to help them define a way to compete in the market and ideally take a better position for their business using design as a tool,” he explained.

“There are two levers. One is distinctiveness, what makes you different from everyone else; and the other is what are the things that people care about and what are the emotional connections. Then we can develop from there.”

STAY CURIOUS, THINK CRITICALLY

Kobe believes that designers should always be thinking of creating progress for people. “If we're not influencing progress, then we probably shouldn't be doing this,” he said bluntly. “I think design has a big responsibility. We've created so many problems, that means we have incredible opportunities to fix those things. Because if we can create the problem we can certainly create the solution.”

He is big on wild ideas, never mind whether they work or not. One of his pet peeves is when people emulate others rather than have the courage to try things. “That means you're not going to try to do something that could be crazy but brilliant. And without the courage to do that, I think it's self-limiting. Creatively, the only way that you're going to grow and build value in a society is if you have somebody willing to take risks,” he said.