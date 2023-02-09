He’s in charge of some of the grandest European hotels that’s on many people’s dream vacation bucket list

When it comes to a dream vacation to Europe, staying at a grand hotel that evokes the luxury, culture and heritage of the destination is one for the bucket list. Think iconic places such as the palatial Le Bristol in Paris or glamorous island retreat Hotel La Palma on Capri in Italy.

Then there is the stylish alpine resort L’Apogee Courchevel in France for winter bunnies as well as the elegant Regency icon The Lanesborough in London, situated right by the prestigious Knightsbridge and Belgravia districts.

What these bucket list hotels have in common is that they are all part of the Oetker Collection, which has over the years built an impressive portfolio of what they term “Masterpiece” hotels in Europe and the United Kingdom as well as Brazil, the Caribbean and soon, the United States.