‘Everybody deserves a good cup of coffee’: Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee’s Jacob Tan

A chronic rash of COVID-19-triggered restrictions have spelt entropy for weary F&B operators, but Jacob Tan, the co-founder of Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee, is determined to ride out the jerky motion of start-stop measures to expand his business.

In the past year, the local brand has welcomed three new outlets, including a kiosk at ever-bustling hypermart FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade. And while a formidable second wave of infections in Singapore may have delivered the coup de grace to some business owners, Tiong Hoe has a 4,000 sq ft roastery on the way, as well as its sixth store that's on track to open at Raffles Xchange by the end of the year.

It's not that their bottom line hasn't taken a hit. Tan says that the company has suffered a 30 per cent to 40 per cent dip in revenue attributed to lower footfall at shopping malls, where most of their outlets are located. Not to mention, the knock-on effects of dining-in curbs that impacted his wholesale business.

Choosing not to stay circumspect in uncertainty however, he is buoyed by a surge in e-commerce sales, negotiable rental rates and a positive outlook. “I'm pretty confident in the kind of measures that Singapore is taking to make a recovery from this pandemic. It is going to be difficult, but there's no better time than now to take the plunge,” he said.