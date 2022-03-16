The F&B entrepreneurs behind Singapore’s popular Muslim-friendly eateries

AN EXPERIMENTAL CULTURE

For those curious to know how the name The Black Hole Group came about, Sufi shares that it was inspired by the staff themselves. “Back at the original Working Title, we would see staff working past their shift hours, or coming back on their days off just to hang out. We used to joke that it sucked people in.”

Several of the company’s current staff members were part-timers at the first outlet. “That’s the special thing about The Black Hole Group. Our part-time staff were young students who were willing to start somewhere. We took in anyone, even those who didn’t know how to cook. That formed a learning culture in the company,” said Sufi.

It’s a culture that harkens back to the early days of The Black Hole Group, when Seah and Mustaffa first opened Working Title. The team may have had close to zero experience in the F&B industry, but Seah believes it has turned out to be one of their strengths. “We had no boundaries, no baggage. There was no one to tell us how to make a good burger. This still helps us today in terms of having no boundaries when it comes to creating new dishes.”

“We don’t consider ourselves professionals in any way,” Sufi added. “Everything that we’ve done, we’ve had no reference as to how it was done before. But what we really value in our staff is the willingness to delve into it and find out what we didn’t know.”

When Tipo Pasta Bar first opened, it was one of the first Muslim-friendly restaurants in Singapore to allow diners to build their own pasta. Now at Working Title Riverside, the team is running its own bakery for the first time.

Sufi commented: “We’ve always seen our business as experimental. It’s okay for us to try, it’s okay for us to fail. The important part is how we keep improving from there.”