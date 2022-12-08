Planning a Christmas gathering? These experts share tips on how to host a great dinner party

When it comes to throwing parties, etiquette consultant Astrie Sunindar-Ratner prefers intimate gatherings over large celebrations. “As I get older, I really appreciate spending quality time with friends and family,” she mused. “We’ve been hosting a few dinners at home, and for everyone that comes over to my house, I want it to be a very nice experience for them.”

While Sunindar-Ratner admits that she tends to go a little over the top with the decorations and the set-up, “I don’t always say that’s the right way to do it,” she cautioned. “I think you do what feels right for you, because a lot of people put so much pressure into setting up that they kind of forget to enjoy the actual dinner.”

Her tried-and-tested formula for throwing a successful party is to always start with a mood board. “It makes my life a lot easier. I’m so busy with the kids so if I know the colour scheme I’m going for, I can prep everything in advance,” the mum of three shared. She then plans her floral arrangements around the flowers of the season. “Flowers are so important and I love having them around the house even after the dinner is over.”