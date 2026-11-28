Every morning, somewhere in Singapore, someone opens a door to find a meal waiting, cooked by people led by a man who knows what it is to go without one. Tony Tay, founder of Willing Hearts, has spent more than two decades building a daily routine out of that knowledge. The organisation now delivers about 10,000 food packets across the island, seven days a week. It began with a few pots and pans, some surplus bread, and a decision to cook something proper for a man who needed more than he had been given.

His work was recognised at the Spirit of Enterprise (SOE) Awards 2026 on Nov 5, 2026, where Tay was among 59 honourees and the inaugural recipient of the SOE-EATZ Social Impact & Entrepreneurship Recognition.

Born in 1947, Tay dates the organisation to 2003, when he began using his late mother’s cooking equipment to feed people in need. The scale of what followed might have surprised him. The instinct behind it had been forming for decades.

A LOAF OF BREAD, A PROPER MEAL

The equipment had sat at home since around the time of the SARS outbreak, when his mother bought cooking utensils, donated some to her church and kept the rest. After she died, her friends used the pots to cook for mourners at her wake. Tay gave the leftover food to neighbours and to the workers renovating nearby houses.

Then a nun asked whether he would collect bread for the needy. He declined, then agreed to help once. Each night he gathered 200 to 300 loaves. The nun kept 20 or 30, and Tay delivered the rest the next morning to elderly residents in Bukit Ho Swee.