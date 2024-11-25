Is Trilobe the next big thing in watches? The independent watchmaker aims to make something 'iconic'

Who is the Trilobe client?

Our fans range from 27 to 77 years old. For some, it’s their first watch because they’re looking for something other than a Rolex or Audemars Piguet; for others, it could be their 15th timepiece. But they all want the same thing: a truly unique watch – one that you can recognise from 15m away yet is a timeless classic.

You’ve achieved great success with Trilobe in a short five years, how did you do that?

What’s funny is that Volcy and I recently reviewed our original business plan, and everything went wrong. First, we launched at the “perfect” time in 2018... just as the Yellow Jacket protests erupted in France. Then COVID hit in 2020. But I always say it’s Darwinism – survival of the fittest. We’re good at adapting and evolving through crises.

Initially, we relied on Swiss manufactures to make our watches, but as we grew, we realised that this path would mean constant shortages of watches and quality that didn’t meet our standards. We had two choices: wait for another crisis to free up our Swiss partners’ production capacities or take control and produce the watches ourselves. I decided that since the French create the world’s finest jewellery and couture in Paris, we could make the best watches here too. Our maison is located right in the heart of Paris on Avenue de l'Opera, which is incredibly cool and fitting.

What’s it like to be a relatively young brand that’s trying to make a difference in this centuries-old industry dominated by so many established players?

I’ve a very candid view on this. When it comes to watchmaking, I’ve two “flaws”: I'm not a watchmaker, and I'm not Swiss. So far, the industry has welcomed us because we’re not a threat to anyone.

And we take a distinctly different approach with Trilobe. I love food, so I’ll draw parallels with the culinary arts to illustrate our philosophy here. Our workshop in Paris is just across from Cedric Grolet’s patisserie, where his trompe-l'œil fruit creations perfectly capture what we envision for Trilobe. They’re pastries, yet so realistic that they resemble actual fruit, which is familiar yet entirely unique. It’s about reimagining the familiar in a completely new way, and that’s what truly defines us and sets us apart. We don’t pretend to be a big player; we know where our seat is, and we like it.