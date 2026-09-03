Why this landscape designer never wants you to see a garden all at once

Ask landscaper and horticulturalist Jirachai Rengthong what a garden should do to a person, and he doesn’t reach for any grand pronouncement. “I just want you to feel relaxed.”

This philosophy, reduced almost to a koan, is the result of four decades of planting gardens across Southeast Asia – with landmark projects along the way including Capella Ubud, the jungle tented camp in Bali where the surrounding forest was left untouched during construction; The Siam in Bangkok, which threads antiques and vertical gardens through a riverside retreat; and Shinta Mani Wild, the Cambodian conservation camp cocooned within hundreds of acres of Cardamom rainforest along the Tmor Rung River.

Ask Rengthong how he learned any of it, and the answer is just as plain: he didn’t, not formally. “It’s self-taught,” he said. No horticulture degree, no apprenticeship under a master gardener – just books, a great deal of dirt and one long working partnership.