Meet the duo behind Two Men Bagel House, the Singapore brand bringing its bold flavours to Bangkok and beyond
After 11 years, Two Men Bagel House has ventured overseas, opening two outlets in Bangkok in 2025. Owners Jereborne Lam and Clement Fu share about the challenges and fun of taking the modern bagel bistro further and higher.
Sweet Sixteen is a slice of slow-roasted pork, mesclun leaves, pickled jalapeno, double cheddar slices and a sunny side-up tucked between two bagel halves slandered with lychee and longan tartar. Foie King is a bagel sandwich with a chunk of house steak foie gras, cheddar slice, smokey honey mustard sauce and jalapeno relish.
And then there is Holy Graze. The bagel with a tongue-in-cheek name features a breaded chickpea falafel patty, halloumi slice, pickled red onions, sauteed king oyster mushrooms, mesclun leaves, smoked honey mustard, and tomato gochujang (Korean fermented chilli paste) chutney.
The ingredient lists of these bagels from Two Men Bagel House (TMBH) are a mouthful to read, but they are also mouthfuls of flavour that the modern bagel bistro has been concocting up the past 11 years.
Founded by Jereborne Lam, the brand’s current CEO, and Jerome Lam (not related) in 2014, the TMBH now has four Singapore outlets in Tanjong Pagar, Novena, Holland Village and Joo Chiat. Five years into its establishment, Clement Fu joined as CFO and partner while Jerome left in 2023 to pursue different passions.
TMBH’s irreverent, playful approach to recipe making has become its trademark. This attitude also defines its music that switches between top-hits, alternative rock, R&B, as well as the interior design with graffiti-like scrawls across ceilings, canteen-like benches, and street culture photographs. The logo itself – two bagels in caps and sneakers – is telling of its free spirit.
“We just want to make bagels fun and not so serious,” said Lam. He, Fu and I were sitting inside the Joo Chiat branch for the interview. Every now and then, an acquaintance or customer-turned-friend would recognise the pair and come over to say hi. The TMBH team is equally friendly; whenever I come for a meal, I see them chatting with patrons and hollering goodbyes to regulars that are leaving.
BAGELS WITH A TWIST
It is this mix of conviviality, authenticity and good grub that keeps customers returning. To be around in Singapore’s competitive F&B scene for 11 years is no easy feat. Creativity is one tenet to this success, with TMBH continually churning out unconventional flavours. While there is a standard menu, each outlet also has its own special bagels.
What you will not find here is the standard American bagel. “If we’re going to make bagels like how the Americans do it with cream cheese and salmon, or different smoked meats, that may not work in Southeast Asia because we have strong flavours here. We always think: how can we make a bagel really interesting? When it comes to engineering the menu, we try to offer a variety of flavours,” explained Lam.
For example, The Luxe, which is one of the bestsellers, is TMBH’s spin on the cream cheese-salmon staple. Aside from smoked salmon, it has red onions, capers, pickled cucumber, and scallion in the cream cheese. “Most people don't think that will work out but it does for us. That’s what TMBH is really about – trying new things and innovating,” said Fu.
In 2025, the brand embarked on a new chapter with its first overseas expansion. The the first TMBH Bangkok branch opened in the Saladaeng district in February while the second opened in Sukhumvit in November. “2024 was already TMBH’s tenth year. We had been exploring different markets to bring the brand abroad,” said Lam.
The decision to start with Bangkok was a confluence of factors, as well as “luck and timing,” he added. It was Thai customers in Singapore enamoured with TMBH’s bagels who first urged the pair to bring the brand to their homeland and so in 2023, they visited Bangkok to suss out the potential market.
BAGELS IN BANGKOK
“After visiting Bangkok, we went to Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong and Korea. We decided on Bangkok because we realised that compared to these other Asian countries, the consumers in Bangkok are [more progressive]; they are already familiar with the product so we didn’t need a long runway to educate them about bagels. Before that, we were really looking into Bali, but we shifted our priorities after visiting Bangkok. The energy and spirit of the city really sold us,” said Lam.
Collaborating with the Dukdae Group shortcut the process to navigating the ins-and-outs of starting a business in a new market. Founded by Pike Kasidej Dechapunta and Patcharapong "Can" Pilunowad, the Group’s modern concepts comprising Doodle Izakaya, Umi Shabu Bar (seafood and hot pot), Pinki’s Deli and Never Snooze Coffee share TMBH’s similar inventive approach to F&B.
“We have good joint-venture partners. Dukdae Group is led by a group of young entrepreneurs who have established F&B businesses, thus we felt comfortable working with them,” explained Fu. Although their Thai partners had already singled out the Saladaeng property for their own concept, they asked if TMBH would like to consider the spot for their first Bangkok outlet. Fu and Lam spent a week camping out there to observe the footfall, target demographic and nearby commercial buildings, and liked what they saw.
“Saladaeng is near Silom, which is Bangkok’s Central Business District. In Singapore, we opened our first outlet in Tanjong Pagar so we saw the alignment. We also liked the charm of the spot; it’s quaint and by a corner,” Lam described.
Even with all the opportunities and stars aligning, actually starting the business was a steep learning curve. “The Thais run and operate businesses very differently from Singapore. For example, the influencer game is something we have to take note of. Aspiring influencers bring outfits, use the toilet to change three times and take a lot of photographs. That was interesting. Fortunately, our Thai partners play a vital role in coordinating such efforts,” said Lam.
FACING NEW CHALLENGES
Starting in a new country also meant understanding how the locals like their food. For example, TMBH Bangkok offers smaller bagels to suit a lighter palate. “We also adjusted the recipe to be less dense. While we keep our bagels authentic, we have to make sure the product works there. Sometimes as a brand owner, that’s difficult to do, but it’s about being fluid and not having your ego on the table, and it’s especially subjective when it comes to food,” said Lam.
Some standard recipes were modified to adhere to the Thais' liking for strong flavours such as the “super sweet”, Lam commented. “We try to localise, to find out what kinds of food locals like to eat and integrate with our bagels,” Fu added. At the suggestion of their Thai partners, the TMBH Bangkok team introduced the Mentaiko Hot Ham, which has mentaiko (salted cod roe), ham and egg. “That worked really well, even surpassing The Luxe,” he mused.
What the Bangkok branches retain is the same branding ethos of the Singapore outlets, embodied in the witty slogans and gritty interior design that are conceived by the team led by Lam. As creative lead, he infuses his own brand of cool through all TMBH’s touch points.
“I didn’t go to school for it, but the fun part is there are no rules. The brand book for TMBH has always been to be non-pretentious. It’s everything I like melded together, whether it’s music, culture or even hobbies,” he said.
He continued: “I remind my team not to take things too seriously. I want the outlets to be like a whimsical kind of playground with things we can relate to. When it came to designing the Bangkok shops, it was really fun because I love how grungy the city is.”
SLOW AND STEADY
In the near future, there are plans to expand to other parts of Thailand, including Phuket and Chiang Mai. Besides Thailand, the owners are also keen to establish other new markets this year. “One potential place is Hong Kong. Last year, Borne (Fu’s moniker for his buddy) went there a couple of times and realised that while the city will not be what it is pre-COVID, it will eventually bounce back [to a degree] so now is a good time to enter the market,” said Fu.
Like Bangkok, the pair believe that the locals in Hong Kong are familiar with a western product like bagels, and are keen to see how TMBH will work in a developed city. “We want to take it one step at a time. Although we’re going to go at a faster velocity in the next five years, we will take good precaution in choosing the markets,” said Fu.
One thing for sure, the bagels will continue to be the star of the show, and each venture into a new market will provide grounds for further experimentation. “It’s going to be an exciting ride as we draw that east-meets-west bridge,” said Lam. “And we’re really having fun because Asia’s flavours are really taking the stage now.”
He is also excited about exploring fresh produce in regional markets – something that is limited in Singapore. “Here, we have most of our stuff imported, so we’re starting to work with local producers and incorporating local ingredients. That’s part of the journey in F&B.”
Getting down to the nitty gritty of putting together a bagel is something both him and Fu are still very hands-on about. I ask if they can bake TMBH’s bagels themselves, and both nod before ruminating on the complexities of making a good bagel, such as the quality of the water, ingredients and the bakers’ skill. “Singapore is really humid so the dough gets proofed really quickly,” said Fu. Lam chimed in, “There are so many variables. I’m not going to be a bagel snob, saying this or that bagel is good or bad. We’re just making it our own way.”
BEING OPEN-MINDED
Behind the scenes, the owners and their team continue to ensure TMBH’s bagels remain delicious. Over the years, the bagel recipe has been improved. “Even now, we are tweaking. There is always room for improvement. We’re always learning, because that’s how we’re supposed to be engaging as humans – to be always innovating and trying to make things better,” Fu reflected. “We also have very experienced bakers who share their input.”
When it comes to testing out new recipes, the owners are ever ready for ideas. “We have conversations with the team, even the younger staff. We ask them to share what they’re drawn to these days, then I will read up about it and if there’s something that we like, we can use it,” said Lam. Social media and today’s technology make it easier to understand what is “trending” with the younger generation.
“We don't jump on the bandwagon, but we also have to understand Gen Z and what kind of grit they have,” said Fu. He highlighted that The Becky – a simple bacon, egg and cheese mix – is popular with the younger crowd as a starter. A couple of years ago, the team saw more secondary school kids patronising TMBH. “We’re really happy about that because we’re here to feed the next generation,” said Fu, sharing that TMBH is careful with pricing so as not to isolate this demographic.
Throughout our interview, candid dialogue flowed easily between the pair. They have great chemistry, I observed. Surely, this must be one reason for TMBH’s longevity. Fu offered some trivia: “Both Borne and me are the same age, born in the same month only eight days apart. We’re both 35 this year. We’ve the same horoscope and zodiac, so we’re quite alike in certain things and also different in others.”
Lam quipped: “We live together.” Fu clarified: “We have been renting a place together until last year when we each got our own place, as I just got married.” He expounded that their working relationship mirrors their friendship. “In any partnership, there will be a lot of ups and downs. There will be quarrels, but it’s about how we manage them, and express [opinions] to each other, so communication is key.”
Lam agreed: “We are able to be open to each other about our weaknesses so we have each other’s back; that’s critical for us. Besides that, I would say, we just know how to have fun together. That’s super important because as much as we’re doing a business, we need to make money, and there are a hundred things to think about. When the day’s over, we open a can of beer, cheers and say, let’s take it slow for now.”
BACK TO THE BEGINNING
Their camaraderie was seeded many years back when both met in the army, together with Jerome. Lam went on to become a cabin crew with Singapore Airlines, Fu pursued a career in finance, and Jerome enrolled in culinary studies in Shatec. When the trio decided to start the bagel business together, Lam, who was then still travelling around the world for work, began his ‘research’. “I tried a lot of bagels. I’d bring them back to Singapore, dissect them and try to find the secrets behind them,” he recalled.
The brand was supposed to be Three Men Bagel House but Fu, who was focusing on his financial career, told his friends to start without him and went on to do an internship at OCBC’s Enterprise Banking department. His last job was as a financial advisor at the Assistant Vice President level at Manulife. In 2020, Fu joined TMBH as a partner, bringing in his financial expertise to help with areas like raising capital and overseas business expansion planning.
Making sure the brand continues to profit is not easy when rental, manpower and prices of imported products continually rise, but TMBH tries to keep their prices competitive. “Given today’s climate in the F&B industry, TMBH is lucky to have survived for 11 years. We’re doing well and Bangkok is gaining traction,” Fu commented.
Fu and Lam rely on each other’s capabilities to steer TMBH forward. “He leaves the numbers to me and I leave the designs to him. Borne captains the ship. I’m always assisting him on that. We share our problems and see how we can solve them together,” said the former. Some of these problems include dabbling in new concepts like Two Men Rice Bar – a fusion rice bowl shop in Guoco Tower – in 2023 that did not work out. “But that gave us a lot of insight into consumer behaviour,” said Fu who cites these incidents as a “learning curve”.
To the tune of Creep by Radiohead now playing in the background and the lunch crowd starting to trickle in, I asked the pair one final question: where do they see TMBH in ten years’ time? “Our final destination is placing TMBH in New York because it is the godfather [location] of all bagels,” said Clement. Lam enthused, “In 10 years’ time, I’ll be 45. I want to be a dad!”
Like their personal lives, TMBH has grown, changed and adapted to different seasons. The next stage is just the beginning of a more exciting era, and a point in a longer trajectory where the owners welcome more “learning curves”.