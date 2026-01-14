Meet the duo behind Two Men Bagel House, the Singapore brand bringing its bold flavours to Bangkok and beyond

Throughout our interview, candid dialogue flowed easily between the pair. They have great chemistry, I observed. Surely, this must be one reason for TMBH’s longevity. Fu offered some trivia: “Both Borne and me are the same age, born in the same month only eight days apart. We’re both 35 this year. We’ve the same horoscope and zodiac, so we’re quite alike in certain things and also different in others.”

Lam quipped: “We live together.” Fu clarified: “We have been renting a place together until last year when we each got our own place, as I just got married.” He expounded that their working relationship mirrors their friendship. “In any partnership, there will be a lot of ups and downs. There will be quarrels, but it’s about how we manage them, and express [opinions] to each other, so communication is key.”

Lam agreed: “We are able to be open to each other about our weaknesses so we have each other’s back; that’s critical for us. Besides that, I would say, we just know how to have fun together. That’s super important because as much as we’re doing a business, we need to make money, and there are a hundred things to think about. When the day’s over, we open a can of beer, cheers and say, let’s take it slow for now.”

BACK TO THE BEGINNING

Their camaraderie was seeded many years back when both met in the army, together with Jerome. Lam went on to become a cabin crew with Singapore Airlines, Fu pursued a career in finance, and Jerome enrolled in culinary studies in Shatec. When the trio decided to start the bagel business together, Lam, who was then still travelling around the world for work, began his ‘research’. “I tried a lot of bagels. I’d bring them back to Singapore, dissect them and try to find the secrets behind them,” he recalled.

The brand was supposed to be Three Men Bagel House but Fu, who was focusing on his financial career, told his friends to start without him and went on to do an internship at OCBC’s Enterprise Banking department. His last job was as a financial advisor at the Assistant Vice President level at Manulife. In 2020, Fu joined TMBH as a partner, bringing in his financial expertise to help with areas like raising capital and overseas business expansion planning.

Making sure the brand continues to profit is not easy when rental, manpower and prices of imported products continually rise, but TMBH tries to keep their prices competitive. “Given today’s climate in the F&B industry, TMBH is lucky to have survived for 11 years. We’re doing well and Bangkok is gaining traction,” Fu commented.