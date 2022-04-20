Udders’ husband-and-wife duo on what it takes to create a successful Singaporean ice cream brand

MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

The journey towards building Udders to what it is today was one filled with hard work and determination. Prior to starting the ice cream business, neither Yim nor Wong had any experience in F&B. At the time, Yim was working as a teacher while Wong was a consultant.

“We really learned on the job. The first four months before we started, we spent many hours a day making a lot of ice cream in our kitchen. We were eating ice cream till the early hours of the morning. That first four months was a bit crazy, but at the end of it, we were able to finalise 12 flavours, and that’s how we started our first shop,” Wong recalled.

The pair was driven by a desire to “do something different from our usual corporate jobs”, Wong added. “There were three reasons why we wanted to start Udders. The first was to create something aligned with our personalities. The second was to create a business that could afford us financial freedom. And the third is to bless our staff with the financial returns we generate from the business.”

Fun fact: Before the couple eventually decided on ice cream, they were toying with the idea of starting a burger place.

“It was food for me,” shared Yim. “It just so happened that the ice cream machine I ordered came first before the burger maker did. So I started experimenting on ice cream. When the burger maker came, I just didn’t have time.”

Call it fate, but the decision certainly paid off. “One of the reasons why we chose to do ice cream was because it’s a product that can be enjoyed by anyone around the world. It travels well across borders and can be scientifically controlled. It’s not dependent on a chef, which is good for expansion. We could see the brand scaling,” Wong explained.

Beyond practicality, ice cream also brings joy to people, which is why the founders believe in the importance of having fun with the brand, as encapsulated in its signature bright orange hue, quirky branding and cheeky slogans.

“Life can be hard for some people, it can be very serious. But with ice cream and with the brand, if we can just help people to forget their troubles for a moment, I think we would have made our little contribution to making the world a better place,” Wong mused.