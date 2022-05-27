Who is the Japanese CEO of UNIQLO Singapore, who loves chicken rice and nasi lemak?

When UNIQLO’s latest outlet in Singapore opened in Ang Mo Kio in March this year, it drew a substantial crowd awaiting to enter the store even before opening time.

Such is the pull of the brand here. First launched in 1984 in Japan, UNIQLO – a portmanteau of the words “unique” and “clothing” – has grown into a globally recognised brand known for its minimalist, affordable basics. The company coined the term LifeWear to describe its apparels, a concept that expresses “simple, high-quality, everyday clothing”, “designed to make everyone’s life better”.

In Singapore, it has been cheekily dubbed the uniform of Singaporeans. “We are thrilled to hear that UNIQLO has been lovingly dubbed the 'SG uniform' and is the go-to brand for many Singaporeans for different occasions – be it formal wear for work, comfortable wear for leisure or sports and of course, house-visiting during Chinese New Year,” said Yuki Yamada, chief executive officer of UNIQLO Singapore and Malaysia.

“Choosing UNIQLO clothes as a ‘uniform’ is proof that our clothes are simple, high quality, and pared down to include only what is essential and functional, and yet they have the power to completely transform the ways in which people live their lives,” Yamada said.

Naturally, Yamada himself is a fan of the brand. On weekdays, you’ll find him dressed in the AIRism Full Open Polo Shirt or AIRism Crew Neck T-shirt, paired with the Ultra Light Pants. “These items are perfect for the local climate and allow me to look smart on workdays. I shuttle between the office and our stores around the island, so I like functional items that provide cool comfort when I am on the go.”