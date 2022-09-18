Why Unlisted Collection’s founder Loh Lik Peng wants you to visit Cork, Ireland

The founder and CEO of hospitality group Unlisted Collection has always been a step ahead. He was one of the first in Singapore to convert run-down shophouses along the then neglected Keong Saik and Bukit Pasoh roads in Chinatown into stylish boutique hotels and restaurants. The opening of Hotel 1929 and Majestic Hotel—both adaptive reuse projects considered novel in the mid-2000s—were game-changers in the scene and helped transform the neighbourhood into the culinary, culture and entertainment district it is today.

From the well-loved Burnt Ends Group to the three Michelin-starred restaurant Zen, Loh Lik Peng has a gift for identifying and nurturing talent, dreaming up compelling concepts, and bringing them together. So when he started to quietly invest in Ireland, first acquiring a lovely Georgian townhouse in Dublin and launching it as Trinity Townhouse Hotel in 2016, and then taking over the renowned Sheen Falls Lodge in County Kerry in 2018, many were curious as to why he’s investing so much in the Emerald Isle.

It’s not common knowledge but Loh lived and studied in Ireland in his younger years before his family returned to Singapore. “I spent a large chunk of my formative years in Ireland and that inevitably had a profound impact on my life. I still have many very good friends there and it’s a place that feels very much like a second home. It’s a country where I understand the culture and the nuances of the people well,” said Loh.

While Ireland is a well-known tourist destination—it welcomed 11.3 million tourists in 2019 mostly from its diaspora in the United States and neighbours in Europe—it’s still something of a mystery to Asian travellers. Given his affinity with the country, Loh understandably wants Ireland to be seen and experienced first-hand that he is one of its most passionate ambassadors.

“I want to show people the Ireland of my childhood, the idyllic Ireland full of myths and the landscapes that have been featured in so many films. I also want to highlight the incredible produce, food and drink that so many top chefs laud, plus the renowned Irish hospitality. Ireland, for me, has a halcyonic quality that I want to showcase to the world.”