What’s it like to cook world-class cuisine in paradise?

Hidden away in Velaa Private Island, a breathtaking ultraluxury destination on Noonu Atoll, Aragu has the honour of being the only restaurant in the Maldives to be voted into the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards where it sat at number 96 in 2021. Although it lost its perch, the fact that it even made it there once is itself a feat.

Why? For one, it’s hard enough creating food that will impress erudite diners in a metropolitan city with a well-developed international supply and cold chain. It’s another doing it from an isolated patch of island the middle of the Indian Ocean.

“The main problem we face in the Maldives is logistics,” De Silva explained. Despite a firm relationships with a network of suppliers from France to Japan, customs clearance is the last and longest mile for restaurants like his, so to speak. “I may spend S$7,000 a kilo on black truffles, but when it arrives at Male customs, they may not store it properly. They just leave it in the hot sun for two hours. If there isn’t someone there to push and say, ‘please, this has to go out now,’ then it will spoil. There is no focus on how to treat upmarket ingredients there.”