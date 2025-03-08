How this collector styles her 4-room HDB flat in Singapore with vintage tribal rugs

When Carolyn Fu went on her first work trip to Pakistan in 2018, her colleagues asked if there was anything she wanted to do. “I said yes, I want to look at rugs!” she quipped enthusiastically. After all, Pakistan is a world-renowned centre for handmade rugs, where generations of artisans have perfected the craft.

At the time, Fu, 44, had just moved into a rented apartment while waiting to buy her own flat. “Once I had my own space, I wanted to commemorate it with a rug,” she explained.

Her colleagues took her to a carpet warehouse in downtown Karachi, where she spent three hours sifting through seemingly endless stacks of rugs. “The warehouse was packed with rugs and there was no air-conditioning. It was summer in Karachi, so it was hot outside,” Fu recalled.

Inside, the air was thick with dust. One by one, the seller began unfurling rugs for Fu. “At first, I couldn’t quite articulate what I was looking for. I only had a rough image in my mind of the kind of design I wanted. When you’re shopping for rugs for the first time, it can get overwhelming fast. As soon as they start unrolling them, you’re just standing there like, "Oh my god, where do I even begin?"

Three hours flew by, and Fu eventually settled on a beautiful Afghan Silk Herati rug in ivory with a subtle, faded pattern. Estimated to be around 40 to 50 years old, the rug found its perfect place in her study when she eventually moved into her own 4-room HDB flat in 2020.