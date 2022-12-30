Vivienne Westwood, punk queen turned fashion dame, dies aged 81

Doyenne of British design Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to create punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81, her family said.

Westwood made provocation itself into an art form ─ from the leather bondage gear she popularised in the 1970s to the time she went without underwear to Buckingham Palace to receive her damehood from the queen.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label's Twitter account said.

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Westwood sent a bare-breasted Kate Moss down the runway munching on ice cream, and almost broke Naomi Campbell's ankle when the supermodel failed to stay upright on a pair of her nine-inch platform heels.

And she held on to her edge even as she was embraced by the establishment, thanks largely to her energetic activism for environmental causes.

SEX

It was all a long way from the village of Tintwistle in northern England where Vivienne Isabel Swire was born on April 8, 1941 to a mother who worked in a cotton mill and a father who mended shoes.