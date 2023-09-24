Vivy Yusof, the Malaysian founder of Duck, wants to take her modest fashion brand global

“Vivy Yusof started blogging about random things, and a decade later, has a fashion empire,” reads the first line of the Malaysian businesswoman’s best-selling, self-authored book, The First Decade: My Journey from Blogger to Entrepreneur.

It’s a line that succinctly encapsulates Vivy’s entrepreneurial journey. Before stepping into the business world, Vivy had already developed a sizable following through her online blog, which she started to chronicle her life as a law student in London. Then in 2010, while stuck in traffic back in Kuala Lumpur with her then-boyfriend- now-husband, Fadza Anuar, the pair came up with the idea of starting an e-commerce platform for local brands. They were driving around from shop to shop one day while trying to find a top that Vivy wanted, causing Fadza to lament, “Why can’t all these shops be in one place?”

That thought planted the seeds for FashionValet, a curated e-commerce platform retailing stylish yet modest fashion designed by Malaysian local brands. Vivy and Fadza spent the next decade growing FashionValet into a major regional player. But in 2022, amid rising competition and other business challenges, the pair shut down the platform, pivoting instead to focus on their own in-house brands, Duck and Lilit. The brands are now housed under the FVGroup umbrella, with Vivy as creative director and Fadza as CEO.