What is Wang Leehom’s net worth and how does he spend his riches?

It has been quite a weekend for Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom, when details of his alleged adultery and infidelity emerged after his ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, posted a multi-page statement amid news of their divorce.

Since then, Wang has posted a statement of his own (denying the allegations, naturally), sparking yet another statement from Lee. It doesn’t look as though this drama is coming to an end anytime soon, but as with every other celebrity divorce, there’s always speculation on how the assets will be divided.

Just how much is Wang worth? According to reports, the singer is one of Taiwan's highest paid singers and his net worth stands at S$147.3 million.

Despite his riches, Wang apparently leads quite a frugal lifestyle. In March this year, he attended a basketball game in a black BMW car with numerous scratches. He has reportedly been driving the same car for 13 years.

He also shocked fans in 2018 when fellow singer and friend David Tao teased Wang about wearing tattered socks on an episode on Chinese talk show, Roast.

Wang claims that he doesn't believe in owning a huge wardrobe. “Why does a person need so many clothes? It’s costly to wear one outfit for a press conference and another one for an awards show. It’s better to borrow outfits and return them once we’re done,” he once said in an interview with Beijing News.

Could all this have been a part of an act? Who knows.