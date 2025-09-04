Avid watch collector Jeffrey Kingston’s advice to beginners: ‘Resign yourself to making mistakes’

Collectors – be it watches, handbags or art – often start off with a single purchase, just one item out of curiosity. Somehow, that one item is enough to spark a lifelong obsession.

American watch collector and former antitrust lawyer Jeffrey Kingston fell in love with timepieces “by accident”. In the 1990s, while on holiday in Hong Kong with his wife and another couple who were family friends – one of them was the doctor who had delivered his son – he found himself unexpectedly drawn into the world of watches.

“Our wives wanted to go shopping for clothes, which didn’t interest us at all,” Kingston recalled. So the husbands went watch shopping instead. “I already had a nice watch at the time. I was a pilot on weekends, so I had a chronograph,” said Kingston. “We traipsed around Hong Kong looking at watches and I ended up buying a Blancpain.”

The watch was a "classic complete calendar moonphase". Intrigued by the movement and how it worked, Kingston began researching online – “this was the early days of the Internet, it wasn’t omnipresent in our lives like it is now,” he noted. His curiosity led him to a website called TimeZone, where he soon ended up becoming an active member of its watch community.

“As you meet more people, you learn new things and you start buying other things,” Kingston said. “How did I build my collection? I made a lot of mistakes. There will always be things you look at and ask yourself, why did I buy that? What was I thinking? And then gradually you learn more and understand what you really like.”