From Casio to Rolex to indies, this watch collector is always in the mood to wear them all

Kevin Tan is a card-carrying member of numerous geekdoms. In one corner of his home rests a life-size replica of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster helmet. In another, a piece of Michael Schumacher’s car from his final Formula 1 season in 2012. A miniature Romero Britto Merlion and a print of Salvador Dali’s melting clock allude to his passion for art.

“I even have a door handle from an Omega boutique that was closing down,” Tan shared with a laugh.

If there ever was a such a thing as a discerning hoarder, Tan was it. His home is a veritable museum of random things that appear to be tied together by nothing more than his own passing whims. But one collection in particular speaks to Tan’s most singular and persistent passion: Horology.

Tan, who spends his days looking after a team of traders at a commodities firm and moderating popular watch community WatchProSite, has close to 400 tickers to his name, and has been slowly amassing his vast collection since he was 16 years old. His very first mechanical watch was a vintage Titoni Airmaster from the 1970s, which he got “for the princely sum of S$70 or S$80” from a shop in People’s Park Complex.