Singapore's ultra-wealthy population expected to grow by almost 300 per cent by 2026
According to a new report by Knight Frank, Singapore’s population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), defined as those with net assets of US$30 million (S$40.7 million) or more, is set to increase by 268 per cent by 2026.

Singapore's financial district. (Photo: iStock/SeanPavonePhoto)

Melissa Stewart
02 Mar 2022 01:47PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 02:04PM)
While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant disruption to lifestyles and livelihoods, the super-rich segment of the population has witnessed a record rise in wealth during this time.  

According to The Wealth Report 2022 by Knight Frank released on Mar 1, the world’s population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), defined as those with net assets of US$30 million (S$40.7 million) or more, including their primary residence, rose by 9.3 per cent in 2021, following on from growth of 2.4 per cent in 2020.

In Asia, the number of UHNWIs increased by 7.2 per cent. Meanwhile in Singapore, the ultra-wealthy population grew 8.6 per cent to 4,206 in 2021, up from 3,874 in 2020. There are now 28 billionaires in Singapore as of 2021, up from 25 in 2020.

Over the next five years, Knight Frank forecasts that the global UHNWI population will grow by a further 28 per cent. Taking a ten-year view (2016 to 2026), it forecasts that the global UHNWI population will more than double from 348,355 to 783,615. Asia will surpass Europe as the second largest wealth hub, the report indicated. North America remains in pole position.

During that time, it is predicted that Singapore will have witnessed a 268 per cent growth in its UHNWI population to almost 6,000. This growth rate ranks Singapore in second place after New Zealand (270 per cent).

Wealth Hubs

Here are the countries and territories forecasted to see the largest proportional increase in their UHNWI populations between 2016 and 2026.

New Zealand: 270 per cent

Singapore: 268 per cent

Chinese mainland: 256 per cent

Czech Republic: 228 per cent

Ireland: 209 per cent

Australia: 194 per cent

Poland: 190 per cent

Israel: 189 per cent

Sweden: 184 per cent

Malaysia: 183 per cent

“Singapore’s strategic geographical location as the gateway to cities in the Asia-Pacific, as well as the availability of modern infrastructure, a stable pro-business environment and newly minted rich from pandemic-related growth industries and entrepreneurship, has led to a concentration of wealth and a growing ultra-rich population,” said Wendy Wang, group managing director of Knight Frank Singapore.

Source: CNA/st/ds

