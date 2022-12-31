What does Mandala Club’s new S$15,000 NFT membership get you?

Private member clubs seem to be springing up faster than you can figure out how to buy an NFT.

And for a one-time fee of S$15,000, you’ll get both with Mandala Club’s new Genesis Pass membership.

For the uninitiated, NFTs refer to non-fungible tokens built on blockchain technology guaranteeing the ownership of a unique digital asset – and Mandala Club is offering just 250 of these exclusive NFT-based memberships.

Mandala Club, which took over another private members club, Straits Clan, on Bukit Pasoh Road, just celebrated its one-year anniversary and in October launched Genesis Pass.

Already, more than 50 of them have been snapped up.