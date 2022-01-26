Meet the entrepreneur who brought White Rabbit candy ice cream to Singapore

Chewy, creamy and with that unmistakable edible rice paper wrapper, just the thought of chomping down on a White Rabbit Creamy Candy is enough to bring on nostalgic, rose-tinted memories of carefree childhood days.

And while it is still possible to savour this classic candy these days, you can now also enjoy a refreshing spin to this familiar favourite – in the form of ice cream.

Incredibly, the ice cream, which is produced by the original Shanghai-based makers of the White Rabbit Creamy Candy, tastes exactly like the candy, down to its milky and deliciously gooey texture.

Now available at 63 NTUC FairPrice stores in Singapore as well as NTUC’s Online Marketplace, Shopee SG and Lazada, local snack lovers have one man to thank for convincing the brand to import this product to the little red dot.