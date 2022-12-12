Why are luxury cruises so popular among the well-heeled?

Travellers are also increasingly willing to spend on longer voyages of up to 14 days in comparison to the pre-pandemic era when shorter trips of 10 days were the norm. And for anyone who might think they could run out of things to do on a longer cruise, think again.

One of the reasons why the Mediterranean is a top selling destination is because it offers passengers effortless access to different countries without the hassle of repacking and moving one’s luggage from hotel to hotel. “You can visit a different country every day and have a dip into different cultures everyday. I think that hits the mark for a lot of people because Europe has diverse cultures and you can experience a lot in one cruise,” observed Odell.

Many are also on the lookout for bucket list destinations that they can visit in style. “West Africa is a place that really you can only properly do in luxury on a cruise ship so that ends up being the fastest selling itinerary every year,” he said. “And not everyone wants to go to Antarctica on an expedition ship, jump into Zodiac boats and walk on ice ─ some people want to just look at the scenery. So that is another bucket list destination we offer.”

To cater to the burgeoning group of younger travellers ─ and the young at heart as well ─ there are now sustainability focused shore excursions, such as a visit to a beekeeper in St Lucia or a trip to a Nordic designer’s atelier to see how materials are upcycled to create eco-conscious clothing. There are also smaller group tours of about six to ten people to offer a more intimate experience.

Regent is also trialling design-led tours where guests get to explore iconic buildings or sites around the world with experts who have insider knowledge of these architectural marvels such as the Munchmuseet in Oslo or the Mucem in Marseille.