From Bangkok to the world: How the World’s Best Female Chef is shaping the future of Thai cuisine

Potong, her Michelin-starred flagship, is housed a stone’s throw from Khao San Sek in her family’s century-old herbal medicine building, giving structure and soul to Pam’s Thai-Chinese roots. Khao San Sek is a looser homage but no less deliberate: A tribute to five core (or “sacred”) Thai ingredients, rice, chilli, fish sauce, coconut, and palm sugar.

Pam’s rise — from private chef to culinary icon — has been a precipitous one. Her culinary journey began in Bangkok, where she grew up in a family with deep roots in the city’s Chinatown district. She honed her skills at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and gained international experience at Jean-Georges, one of New York’s most storied fine-dining institutions. That blend of classical technique and bold innovation would go on to define her signature style — one that combines cultural storytelling with fearless creativity.

Returning to Thailand, she co-founded The X Project with her husband and fellow creative force Tor [Boonpiti], launching a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars that have helped shape the landscape of modern Thai dining. The group now includes 10 venues across Bangkok, ranging from Smoked, which fuses American BBQ traditions with Thai reverence for beef, to the bustling Tora Izakaya. Above Potong, she also created Opium Bar, a moody and immersive cocktail lounge currently ranked No 73 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

This year, she was named the World's Best Female Chef by World’s 50 Best. But as she insists, she’s only getting started. We sat down with Pam to talk sacred flavours, food as emotion, and why Thai cuisine's future has never looked brighter.

Congratulations on the award. What does it mean to you — and Thai cuisine?

It’s deeply personal, of course, but it’s also bigger than me. To be the first Thai and Asian woman to win this title shows that boundaries are shifting. For so long, Thai food was seen through a narrow lens — street food, comfort food. But it can be just as complex, refined, and progressive as any global cuisine. I hope this inspires the next generation — especially women — to dream bigger and cook bolder.

Potong and Khao San Sek feel very different. What connects them?