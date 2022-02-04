Xiao Zhan, Lay Zhang: 5 Asian celebs who became brand ambassadors since 2022 began

The ambassadorship kicked off with Jung fronting the brand’s Spring 22 campaign, which highlighted key footwear and bags from the Blooming Spring collection. “I am truly honoured and proud to be the first global ambassador of Charles & Keith. I appreciate the brand’s consistent endeavour to empower women through fashion over its 25-year history – creating beautifully crafted collections that feature a wonderful balance between on-trend styles and classic wardrobe styles,” the star said of her new role.

Previously, the brand had worked with A-list celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Lily McMenamy to front campaigns.

KEITA MACHIDA FOR TOD’S

Also in the same month, Japanese actor Keita Machida snagged an endorsement for Italian luxury shoes and leather goods brand Tod’s. Machida is a member of theatre group Gekidan Exile and recently shot to fame with Netflix’s hit thriller, Alice In Borderland. His new film, Cherry Magic The Movie, is also scheduled for release later this year.