Montblanc taps Singapore's Xu Bin and Sonia Chew as brand ambassadors

Montblanc, one of the world’s leading brands in luxury writing instruments, watches and leather goods, has announced Xu Bin and Sonia Chew as its newest “friends of the brand” for Singapore.

In a press release, the maison described Noon Talk artiste Xu Bin as a “quintessential modern man”. Xu made his acting debut in 2012, taking on a lead role in the Singapore movie titled Timeless Love. He has since risen to prominence and was recently nominated for a Best Actor award at the 2022 Star Awards for his role in local series, My Star Bride.

Radio personality Sonia Chew was lauded by the brand for her “charming personality” and “inimitable style”. Chew hosts The Shock Circuit on Mediacorp’s 987 radio station. Chew also “continuously explores opportunities beyond her career as a producer too”, Montblanc said.