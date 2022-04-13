The Japanese who loved yakiniku so much he opened a restaurant in Singapore with no F&B experience

Two thousand. That’s the number of yakiniku restaurants Suguru Ishida has visited over a span of 15 years.

What started as a childhood favourite dining place and an after-work supper option for the former advertising executive and his wife Tomoko morphed into a passion for seeking the best grilled beef in Japan and overseas with their foodie buddies. Each meal was reviewed and meticulously documented on their blog yakiniquest.com, which has become the grilled beef bible for those in the know.

The passion runs so deep that when a friend offered the opportunity to open a yakiniku restaurant in Singapore, Ishida left his job in a heartbeat – and without a shred of F&B experience – to launch Yakiniquest, one of Singapore’s first yakiniku restaurants, in Boat Quay in 2014.