Meet Yeoh Pei Xien, the third-generation scion of Malaysia’s YTL Hotels

Despite growing up as an only child, Yeoh Pei Xien never felt lonely. After all, she was surrounded by 26 cousins, who provided the companionship, camaraderie and lively energy of a close-knit extended family.

Yeoh is the youngest grandchild of the late Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay, the founder of Malaysian multinational conglomerate, YTL Group. The company operates globally across various sectors including construction, power, cement, property development, hotels and digital infrastructure. Her father, Dato Mark Yeoh, is the executive director of the group’s hotels and resorts division.

Yeoh, 25, grew up surrounded by high-achieving cousins driven to excel, an environment that shaped her own ambitions from an early age. There was particular emphasis on education in the family. Her grandmother, a primary school mathematics teacher, personally tutored each grandchild from a young age. But the family dynamic was equally defined by warmth – the cousins gathered for late-night football matches regularly, and the bonds they formed often felt closer to that of siblings than extended relatives. “Family life really was the centre of my childhood,” quipped Yeoh.

Naturally, this strong sense of belonging instilled in Yeoh an inclination to contribute to the family’s legacy. Many of her cousins are involved across the group’s various divisions, and today, Yeoh is vice-president of transformation and strategy of the hospitality arm. “A lot of people ask if we regret going to the family business or if we ever wanted to do something else. The honest truth is we were never forced into it, but we always felt a very deep sense of belonging and duty,” said Yeoh.

A LIFELONG AMBITION