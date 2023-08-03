‘If your family's interests are first, everything else will fall into place’: YTL Hotels’ VP Geraldine Dreiser

Even family vacations are mostly spent in YTL hotels in Malaysia. “It’s much easier to move around in a car than going through airport immigration with six children!” she explained, before sheepishly admitting that she also uses the time to see what can be improved or new programmes that can be done at the resorts. Being a parent has also influenced the way she thinks of experiences at the properties: She has steered away from tech-driven activities so that nature can be explored in a “raw, unadulterated way”, just as she’d like her children to enjoy it.

Still, she had a wake-up call one day when her daughter drew a picture of her on the laptop, and she realised she had to reflect a healthy work-life balance. She admitted candidly: “When I had one, two children, I felt a lot of pressure to meet the goals of being a wife, mom, a great career woman, and everything else in between. Then I realised that these are pressures created by society, which no one should have to bow down to. My mantra now is family first. If it doesn't benefit my family, then it's not going to fit in my life right now. Everything else is secondary.” This means accepting fewer social engagements and integrating her own fitness goals of swimming, running and playing tennis weekly into the children’s schedules. Dreiser has previously completed two half-Ironman triathlons and will be attempting the Chapman’s Challenge organised by the Pangkor Laut Resort in August.

Dreiser said: “I think putting the home first can be often overlooked especially in Asian societies where work is so demanding. I hope to raise my children in such a way that they grow up to be adults that will be useful to society and impact the world positively.”